Ethiopia orders Norwegian Refugee Council to suspend all operations

On 30 July, the Ethiopian authorities ordered the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to suspend all operations in the country for three months, citing concerns about some of NRC's public messaging and compliance with certain rules and regulations.

"We have enjoyed respectful and collaborative relations with all branches of the Ethiopian Federal Government since we started working in Ethiopia in 2011," said Ole Solvang, partnerships and policy director at NRC. "We are in dialogue with the relevant authorities to clarify and follow up on any concrete concerns they may have so that we can resume our much-needed humanitarian work."

NRC has provided education, clean water and sanitation facilities, shelter, food and legal identity in Ethiopia since 2011. In 2020, NRC assisted 585,000 people in six regions of Tigray, Oromia, SNNP, Benishangual Gumuz, Gambella and Somali region, and in Addis Ababa city.

"The Ethiopian government and NRC share the same objectives in ensuring that aid is delivered in a principled and efficient manner to the people of Ethiopia. It is our sincere hope that we can resume operations as soon as possible," said Solvang.

(With Inputs from APO)