Par panel suggests coal, power ministries to chalk out strategy for development of coal block allocated to CPSEs

A parliamentary panel has suggested to ministries of power and coal to chalk out a plan and set up special purpose vehicle (arm) under each central public sector undertaking mainly in the power sector to develop coal mines.

''The committee desires that both the ministries, power and coal, should work in tandem in this matter and jointly formulate a strategy and evolve a specialised mechanism or a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) within the ambit of each such CPSU who have not been able to develop and utilise these earmarked coal blocks,'' the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy stated in its 18th report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Advertisement

These Power Sector Undertakings had no previous experience in the field of coal mining but they applied for these coal blocks, as there was a shortage of coal, it noted.

Since the development of coal blocks and mining is a complex matter requiring expertise not entirely available with the CPSU, the committee would urge the Ministry of Coal also to step in and try to do handholding of the CPSUs who have been allocated coal mines but are unable to develop and utilise them, it stated in the report.

It noted a total of 65 coal blocks have been allocated to power sector under various Acts.

Out of 65 coal blocks, 16 having geological reserve of 9,028 million tonnes and peak rated capacity of 152 million tonnes per annum have been allocated to central power sector public sector undertakings.

The PSU-wise breakup of allocated coal blocks is: 10 to NTPC, 2 to DVC, 1 to THDC and 3 to NLC.

However, it stated that out of these 16 coal blocks allocated to CPSUs, only 5 have reached the stage of production so far.

Environmental and forest clearances have been received for 3 coal blocks but production is yet to start.

The remaining 8 coal blocks are yet to get either environmental clearance or forest clearance or both.

The committee further note that the actual production from these earmarked coal mines during the year 2020-21 has been 7.76 MT only.

The main purpose of allocation of coal mines to the power sector was to address the paucity of coal for the CPSUs, as Coal India Ltd was not able to fully cater to the demand by themselves.

However, the committee found that despite the lapse of several years since the allocation of coal blocks especially to CPSUs, the pace of work is extremely slow, as most of the coal blocks are yet to be developed for excavation of coal.

The various reasons which have been adduced for the delay by the ministry are longer average time taken in obtaining statutory clearances like environment clearance, forest clearance, delay in land acquisition, non-availability of land records, adverse law and order problems, etc.

The committee recommended that at least now vigorous efforts be made by the allottees for expeditious and time-bound development of coal blocks in a stipulated time frame by regular follow-up action with the authorities concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)