Power substation inaugurated in Nowshera under IDPS scheme

A power substation was inaugurated in Nowshera on Thursday under the Centre's Integrated Power Development Scheme, state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said.

The 33/11 KV 6.3 MVA power substation was inaugurated virtually by Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in the presence of other government officials, PFC said in a statement.

PFC is the nodal agency for Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

The inauguration ceremony was part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, marking 75 years of India's independence, it said.

PFC did not disclose the cost of the power substation.

The project will benefit more than 1,200 domestic and commercial consumers of upper Nonial, Lower Nonial, Berari, Gai, Chadyala, Kanara Patrati and the surrounding areas and reduce forced curtailment of power supply in the region, PFC said.

It will also reduce the load on the 10 Mega Volt-Amp (MVA) Nowshera and 6.3 MVA Chowki Handan sub-stations.

