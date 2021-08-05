Left Menu

India has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date: Centre

The Indian government has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) VK Singh on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:13 IST
India has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date: Centre
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) VK Singh on Thursday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha regarding the use of bio-fuel in civilian flight in the country, the Minister said, "At present, the price of biofuels is higher than that of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) due to very limited production. Hence, at this stage, operations using bio-fuels do not result in reduced operation costs."

Singh also informed that Spicejet, a private Indian carrier had conducted a demonstration flight with Bombardier Q400 aircraft in August 2018 using bio-fuel blended with ATF (in the ratio of 25:75) in one engine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021