India has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date: Centre
The Indian government has not operated any civilian flight on bio-fuel till date, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retired) VK Singh on Thursday.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha regarding the use of bio-fuel in civilian flight in the country, the Minister said, "At present, the price of biofuels is higher than that of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) due to very limited production. Hence, at this stage, operations using bio-fuels do not result in reduced operation costs."
Singh also informed that Spicejet, a private Indian carrier had conducted a demonstration flight with Bombardier Q400 aircraft in August 2018 using bio-fuel blended with ATF (in the ratio of 25:75) in one engine. (ANI)
