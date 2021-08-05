Farmers protest against Sidhu, show him black flags in Moga

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was shown black flags by farmers and contractual employees during his visit here on Thursday.

The protesters also tried to break barricading to reach Sidhu, but were stopped by police personnel who were deployed in large numbers, police said.

Sidhu was on his maiden visit to the district after taking the reins of party in Punjab and when he reached near Bhuggipura Chowk, representatives of farmer organisations and contractual employees, who were waiting for him, started raising slogans against him and the Congress government in the state.

They also showed him black flags to register their opposition.

During a meeting with local party leaders, the Congress state president raised fingers at his own party's government over its policy on liqour and sand.

He reiterated his demand to implement a liquor policy on the lines of Tamil Nadu while sand policy on the pattern of Andhra Pradesh.

''Rs 30,000 crore may be added to the state exchequer annually in case we implement a liquor policy like Tamil Nadu in Punjab while the revenue collection through sand policy like in Andhra Pradesh may earn the state a whopping Rs 2,000-3,000 crore per year from 1,100 kilometer-long river belts in Punjab despite of selling sand at a very nominal rate to buyers,'' claimed Sidhu.

He also made a call to have a transparent advertisement policy in the state to enhance the income of the state exchequer.

Sidhu also lashed at opposition Shiromani Akali Dal and vowed to revoke the power purchase agreements.

He also trained guns against the Aam Aadmi Party.

