Left Menu

Andhra Police stops convoy of TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday stopped the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao while he was going from Rajahmundry central jail to Vijayawada.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:45 IST
Andhra Police stops convoy of TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday stopped the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao while he was going from Rajahmundry central jail to Vijayawada. Umamaheswara Rao who was arrested a few days ago after ruckus over an illegal mining issue at Kondapalli reserve forest got bail.

TDP leaders and workers accompanied him in huge numbers as he was released from Rajahmundry central jail. However, police stopped his convoy at Bhimadole town of West Godavari district and blocked the road.

Infuriated TDP leaders protested against the police action that led to a verbal altercation. After some time, the police allowed them to go. When Rao reached Hanuman Junction in the Krishna district, he wanted to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple on the highway. However, the police did not let him get down the car, citing traffic problems as a reason. After a brief verbal altercation, he left the place and headed towards Vijayawada.

TDP condemned the police behavior towards the party leader when he was going out of prison on bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021