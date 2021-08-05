Left Menu

U'khand: Employment camps to be held from Sept 1-15

Employment camps will be held in all districts of Uttarakhand from September 1-15, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.Making the announcement while reviewing self employment schemes being run by different departments, Dhami said officials will inform people about the schemes at the camps and resolve the problems they may face in availing them on the spot.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:50 IST
U'khand: Employment camps to be held from Sept 1-15
Employment camps will be held in all districts of Uttarakhand from September 1-15, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

Making the announcement while reviewing self employment schemes being run by different departments, Dhami said officials will inform people about the schemes at the camps and resolve the problems they may face in availing them on the spot. He asked officials to coordinate with the banks to resolve the problems being faced by people in getting loans. District development officers should be made nodal officers for this, Dhami said.

Senior bank officials should ensure loan applications are quickly disposed of by sorting them and sanctioning them to all eligible applicants by September 30, he said. The prime minister's vision of a self-reliant India can be realised only through total implementation of self-employment schemes, Dhami said Setting self-employment goals for the year for different departments, Dhami asked the rural development department to give jobs to 10,000 people, social welfare department to 1,500 people, animal husbandry department to 4,000 people, urban development department to 26,000 people, industries department to 4,500 people and tourism department to 500 people. PTI ALM ANB ANB

