'East Pakistan' to be removed from caste certificates of Bengalis in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
The name of East Pakistan will be removed from the caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the chief minister at a meeting with a delegation from the Sitarganj constituency, led by local MLA Saurabh Bahuguna, according to an official release issued here.

It fulfils a long-standing demand by the members of the displaced Bengali community settled in Udham Singh Nagar.

Dhami said a proposal for the removal of the name of East Pakistan from the caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community will soon be brought before the state cabinet.

He said Shakti Farm in Udham Singh Nagar will soon be made a sub-tehsil. A growth centre will also be established there, the chief minister said.

