Cabinet commends restored calm in KZN and Gauteng

At Wednesday's meeting, Cabinet also commended law enforcement agencies for the progress they are making in bringing those responsible for the incitement of violence to book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:25 IST
Cabinet commends restored calm in KZN and Gauteng
"The law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will assist with ensuring successful prosecutions and further arrests,” Ntshavheni said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Cabinet has commended law enforcement agencies for restoring calm to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following incidents of civil unrest last month.

At Wednesday's meeting, Cabinet also commended law enforcement agencies for the progress they are making in bringing those responsible for the incitement of violence to book.

"We would like to reassure South Africans that no stone [will be] left unturned to bring to justice those responsible for the unrest that took place in the provinces," said acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

To date, six suspects have been arrested and have appeared in various courts for incitement of public violence.

"The law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will assist with ensuring successful prosecutions and further arrests," Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet noted that the number of deaths as a result of the violence has remained at 354. The figure of deaths in Gauteng is 79, while 275 fatalities were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Of the deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 122 were recorded in the eThekwini Metro.

"Of these, 36 were reported in Phoenix, with 29 murders and seven inquests," Ntshavheni said.

In this regard, 22 suspects have been arrested and appeared in court.

Cabinet has urged people in affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal to work together to support the government's efforts to address racial tensions and undertones that threaten to undermine the country's values of democracy and non-racialism.

(With Inputs from South African Governement Press Release)

