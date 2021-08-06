Olympics-Athletics-Poland's Tomala wins men's 50km race walk
Poland's Dawid Tomala cruised to victory in the Olympic men's 50km race walk on a dominant performance over the second half of the race in Sapporo on Friday, finishing in three hours, 50 minutes and eight seconds.
Germany's Jonathan Hilbert took the silver medal and Canada's Evan Dunfee claimed the bronze.
