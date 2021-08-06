Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized by Bengaluru Crime Branch, 4 held

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested four persons including a foreign drug peddler for illegally possessing drugs worth Rs six crore.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 08:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested four persons including a foreign drug peddler for illegally possessing drugs worth Rs six crore. The CCB seized drugs including 15 kgs of Hashish oil, 10 kgs of Ganja, and Ecstacy tablets, said Central Crime Branch.

Cases have been booked against those arrested today at Hennur and Byapanahalli, added the CCB. The kingpin of Hashish oil in Bengaluru and the main accused is absconding for two years, further added CCB.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

