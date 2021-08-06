Our women's team's success will motivate young daughters to take up hockey, excel in it: PM Modi

Stating that the recent performance of the Indian women's hockey team at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics reflects the spirit of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team is 'blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience', adding that its success will inspire the country's women to not only to take up the sport as a profession but also to excel in it. He further stated that the great performance of the women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 shall always be remembered.

"We will always remember the great performance of our Women's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team," PM Modi tweeted. "We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team," PM Modi added in another tweet.

Advertisement

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch on Friday. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)