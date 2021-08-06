Low-lying areas of Prayagraj inundated as water level rises in rivers Ganga, Yamuna due to monsoon rains

As monsoon rains increase the water level in rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the low-lying areas of Prayagraj have been inundated and the administration is on high alert. The people including shopkeepers and boat owners living in the low-lying areas at Sangam moved to safer places.

Water also entered the 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' near Sangam at Prayagraj on Thursday. "Today Ganga has bathed Lord Hanuman, which is a very auspicious event. I just want to request everyone to worship Lord Hanuman and Ganga river and also follow all the COVID-19 rules while coming to the temple," said the temple priest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)