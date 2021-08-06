Left Menu

Millions of Britons to face energy price hike this autumn

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Energy prices for millions of Britons are expected to rocket from October after the energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by around 12%, mainly due to soaring wholesale energy prices.

The cap for average annual consumption on the standard tariffs, used by around 11 million households, will rise by 139 pounds ($193.50) to 1,277 pounds, while for some 4 million homes on pre-payment energy meters it will rise by 153 pounds to 1,309 pounds a year, Ofgem said, representing a 13% rise.

