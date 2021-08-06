Left Menu

Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's La Cruz wins men's heavyweight gold medal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Julio la Cruz of Cuba beat Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov to win the men's heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Gadzhimagomedov won silver, while Abner Teixeira of Brazil and David Nyika of New Zealand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

