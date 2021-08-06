Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's La Cruz wins men's heavyweight gold medal
Julio la Cruz of Cuba beat Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov to win the men's heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Gadzhimagomedov won silver, while Abner Teixeira of Brazil and David Nyika of New Zealand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
