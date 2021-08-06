Left Menu

Cong MP Deepender Singh Hooda congratulates Ravi Dahiya on winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Singh Hooda congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:53 IST
Cong MP Deepender Singh Hooda congratulates Ravi Dahiya on winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Singh Hooda congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals of Men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category on August 5.

He also praised wrestler Deepak Punia for his performance, who narrowly missed out on the Bronze medal after losing to Myles Amine of San Marino in the Men's freestyle wrestling 86 kg category on August 5. "We are proud of Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia's performances. They have elevated the name of our nation with their performances," said Hooda while talking to ANI.

Highlighting Haryana's success in Wrestling and sports, he said, "In the last four Olympics, there is one sport and one state that brought medals back home, Wrestling and Haryana, from Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik to Ravi Dahiya. I want to pull people's attention towards this consistency. We have 2 per cent of the total population of India but yet 33 per cent of the Olympics contingent comes from Haryana. Out of 122 players, 43 players come from this state." He also stressed on the role of Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's sports policies in this success.

"During Hooda government, 'Bring medals, get a job' initiative was implemented. Such sports policies must be implemented all over India," said the MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021