BSF thwarts smuggling bid along India-Bangladesh border, seizes 25 kg cannabis

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:57 IST
Seized cannabis (Photo/Twitter/@ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. BSF's 75th Battalion deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attAempt during a special operation conducted by its troops on early Friday based on inputs.

"The security personnel foiled the attempt of drug and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on August 6," said the BSF. Maintaining the momentum of operations against the trafficking of drugs and narcotics, the BSF also seized 13 kg cannabis on Thursday from the India-Bangladesh border, while these narcotics were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The porous border between India and Bangladesh is prone to smuggling and trans-border crimes, and therefore, BSF officials say that they have instructed all their patrolling forces and BOPs to be extra vigilant during this time as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling along the border. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km long International border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.Assam shares around 263 km of border with Bangladesh, of which 143.9 km is land and the remaining is riverine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

