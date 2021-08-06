Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy felicitates Olympics bronze medal winner PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday felicitated ace shuttler PV Sindhu and asked her to start a sports academy at Vishakhapatnam to generate more sports personalities from the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:15 IST
AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy felicitating PV Sindhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday felicitated ace shuttler PV Sindhu and asked her to start a sports academy at Vishakhapatnam to generate more sports personalities from the state. Sindhu won a bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She met with CM Jagan at the state secretariat in Amaravati. Later, sports officials handed her over a cash reward of Rs 30 lakhs as per the state policy for winning the medal.

While speaking on the occasion, Sindhu said, "I had met with CM Jagan before going to Tokyo and the CM had encouraged me very well. Now I met him after winning bronze at the Olympics and he congratulated me for achieving the medal. He appreciated me and encouraged me to win many more titles in future and bring laurels to the state and the country." Sindhu further said that the government of Andhra Pradesh has given 2 per cent reservation in government jobs to sportspersons which is very encouraging for them and that she will soon start a sports academy at Visakhapatnam in the land assured by the state government.

State Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava accompanied Sindhu on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

