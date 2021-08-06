Olympics-Cycling-Britain win gold in the women's madison
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Britain's Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the gold medal in the Olympic women's madison at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.
Denmark took the silver medal and the Russian Olympic Committee's duo the bronze. (Shiho Tanaka)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Russian Olympic Committee's
- Olympic
Advertisement