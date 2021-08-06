Left Menu

Tunisia places senior official from Islamist Ennahda party under house arrest

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's interior ministry has placed Anouar Maarouf, a senior official in the Islamist Ennahda party, under house arrest, an Ennahda official told Reuters.

Maarouf is a former minister of communication technology and one of Ennahda's prominent leaders. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

