Tunisia places senior official from Islamist Ennahda party under house arrest
Tunisia's interior ministry has placed Anouar Maarouf, a senior official in the Islamist Ennahda party, under house arrest, an Ennahda official told Reuters.
Maarouf is a former minister of communication technology and one of Ennahda's prominent leaders. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)
