Tunisia places senior official from Islamist Ennahda party under house arrest

Tunisia's interior ministry has placed Anouar Maarouf, a senior official in the Islamist Ennahda party, under house arrest, an Ennahda official told Reuters.

Maarouf is a former minister of communication technology and one of Ennahda's prominent leaders. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Advertisement

Also Read: Olympics-Swimming-Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins gold in men's 400 freestyle

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)