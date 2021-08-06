Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Palmisano wins women's 20km race walk
Italy's Antonella Palmisano won the women's Olympic 20km race walk on Friday with a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 12 seconds, bringing her country its first gold medal in the event.
Colombia's Sandra Lorena Arenas claimed silver, and China's Liu Hong took bronze.
