Left Menu

Andhra Police Constable allegedly commits suicide in Kadapa district

Police constable S.Venkatesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom yesterday in the Kadapa district in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, informed the City Sub-Inspector Rajagopal.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:42 IST
Andhra Police Constable allegedly commits suicide in Kadapa district
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police constable S.Venkatesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom yesterday in the Kadapa district in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, informed the City Sub-Inspector Rajagopal. A 29-year-old police constable Venkatesh, a resident of Proddatur town in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide because he was mentally disturbed for almost a week due to his father's health issues and also that he was not getting any matches for his marriage, said sub-inspector Rajagopal.

The police said that on Thursday afternoon, Venkatesh went into his room after lunch. Family members thought he was going to sleep. At around 6:30 PM his mother went into his room to wake him up but found him dead. She informed the police immediately. His body was shifted to the Proddatur Government Hospital. The police have filed a case of suicide. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021