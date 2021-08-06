Member of forest patrolling team trampled to death by elephant

A member of a forest patrolling team was trampled to death by an elephant in the Ghana Reserve Forest area in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place when a 12 member forest patrolling team was tracking the movement of elephants in Ghana Reserve Forest area on Thursday.

In the afternoon suddenly one elephant appeared and chased the team members. The team members escaped running away from the spot. However, one of the team member, Jagannath Tripathy came in front of an elephant and was trampled to death by the jumbo on the spot, the official said.

The deceased belonged to Sanadumerbahal village and was 47 years old, the official added.

