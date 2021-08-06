Left Menu

Sonalika Group sales rise by 5 pc to 10,756 units in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:54 IST
Sonalika Group sales rise by 5 pc to 10,756 units in July
Sonalika Tractors Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tractor maker Sonalika on Friday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 10,756 units in July.

The company had sold 10,223 units in the same month last year.

''The monsoon has registered a good show across the country and with dynamically changing agri-requirements of farmers, there is a surge in demand for advanced tractors with customised crop centric solutions,'' Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

Sonalika said for the second year in a row, the monsoon has been good and brought respite for the rural economy that largely depends on rains for healthy agri-sector performance.

The company has also launched an interactive, infotainment-based YouTube channel – 'Sonalika E-Gurukul' targetting children of rural areas as well as speed up their learning about different aspects of this world.

''Our insights state that in rural areas, children often don't have access to newer tools of education compared to their urban counterparts. We have worked on this insight to launch our new infotainment channel on Youtube 'Sonalika e-Gurukul','' Mittal said.

This channel has been specially curated for rural children to provide them access to interesting facts and knowledge and take their imagination to a new level altogether, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021