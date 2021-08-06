Left Menu

Barca Pres Laporta says club's finances in worse shape than thought

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Friday that a recent audit had shown the club's finances were in worse shape than previously thought. La Liga had said last month that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), would not be shown any leniency.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:14 IST
Barca Pres Laporta says club's finances in worse shape than thought
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Friday that a recent audit had shown the club's finances were in worse shape than previously thought. "We cannot put the institution at greater risk," he told a news conference held to discuss the departure of star player Lionel Messi.

Since Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce its wage bill to stay within La Liga's strict financial control rules. La Liga had said last month that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), would not be shown any leniency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021