Drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized by Bengaluru Crime Branch, 5 held
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotic wing on Friday arrested five people in Bengaluru for illegally possessing drugs worth Rupees five crore, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotic wing on Friday arrested five people in Bengaluru for illegally possessing drugs worth Rupees five crore, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.
The CCB seized 15 kg hashish, 10 kg cannabis, charas, cocaine, ecstacy pills, LSD strips, hydro ganja plants, the Joint Commissioner of Police said in his tweet.
"Yet another drug haul by CCB Anti Narcotics Wing..Rs 5 cr worth of 15 Kgs Hashish, 10 Kg Cannabis, Charas, Cocaine, Ecstacy pills, LSD strips, Hydro Ganja plants seized.. 5 accused arrested..& r main kingpin of hashish supply in Blore..," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, said in a tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hydro
- Cocaine
- charas
- Hashish
- Sandeep Patil
ALSO READ
Long term Hydrometric Observations fundamental to planning, management of water resources in country: Gajendra Shekhawat
Olympics-Equestrian-Australia showjumpers can compete after teammate's cocaine scandal
Chief Hydrographer receives Alexander Dalrymple award from UK Commissioner
Tokyo Olympic flame is the first powered by hydrogen
IOCL to build India's first green hydrogen plant at Mathura refinery