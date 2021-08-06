Left Menu

IFFCO seeks permission to export nano urea from Kalol plant

Cooperative major IFFCO, which has developed nano-urea, has sought permission from the Department of Fertilisers for the export of this nutrient in liquid form from its facility at Kalol in Gujarat, Parliament was informed on Friday.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Chemicals Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the nano-fertiliser holds great promise for application in plant nourishment because of the size-dependent qualities, high surface-volume ratio, and unique properties.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the nano-fertiliser holds great promise for application in plant nourishment because of the size-dependent qualities, high surface-volume ratio, and unique properties. Nano-fertilisers releases plant nutrients in a controlled manner contributing to higher nutrient use efficiency, he added.

''IFFCO has sought permission from the Department of Fertilizers for export of nano urea (liquid) manufactured from its nano fertilizer plant facility set up at Kalol, Gujarat,'' Mandaviya said.

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) for the technology transfer for production of nano urea, he said.

Mandaviya said the experimental trials of nano nitrogen undertaken during Rabi/Zaid 2019-20 through National Agriculture Research System (NARS) at 7 ICAR research institute/state agricultural Universities on different crops were found agronomically suitable indicating that nano nitrogen can enhance farmer's crop yields beside nitrogen saving to the extent of 50 per cent.

The crops on which experiments were undertaken include paddy, wheat, mustard, maize, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, capsicum and onion.

In late May this year, IFFCO introduced the world's first 'Nano Urea' for farmers. The indigenously developed 'Nano Urea' is in liquid form and is priced at Rs 240 per 500 ml bottle, which is 10 per cent cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional urea, IFFCO had said in a statement.

