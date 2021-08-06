Olympics-Modern-Pentathlon-Britain's French wins modern pentathlon gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:34 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Britain's Kate French won the gold medal in women's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Laura Asadauskaite of Lithuania took silver and Sarolta Kovacs of Hungary the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Pingdemic' grips Britain as fears of food shortages grow
'Pingdemic' grips Britain as fears of food shortages grow
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn't going to last forever