Olympics-Wrestling-American Steve son wins men's freestyle super heavyweight gold
Reuters | China | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
American Gable Steveson won gold in men's freestyle super heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Georgia's Geno Petriashvili took the silver while Iran's Amir Zare and Turkey's Taha Akgul claimed the bronze medals.
