Left Menu

Hyderabad: 10 year old boy helps parents in fundraising for treatment of cancer affected sister

A 10-year-old Syed Aziz from Hyderabad has started selling bird food for raising funds for the treatment of his sister who has been diagnosed with Brain Cancer.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:40 IST
Hyderabad: 10 year old boy helps parents in fundraising for treatment of cancer affected sister
Syed Aziz from Hyderabad selling bird food. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old Syed Aziz from Hyderabad has started selling bird food for raising funds for the treatment of his sister who has been diagnosed with Brain Cancer. Aziz started doing fundraising for the medicinal expenses of his 12-year sister, Sakeena Begum, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer two years back. He has stepped forward to help his family by selling seeds.

Though Aziz has decided to sell bird food, he hasn't quit his education. Aziz is continuing his education at a local Madarsa here in Hyderabad. While speaking to ANI, Aziz said, "I sell bird food from Morning 6 am to 8 am and from 8 am onwards I attend my classes at Madarsa till 5 pm."

Speaking to ANI, Bilkes Begum, the mother of Syed Aziz and Sakeena Begum said, "Sakeena has been diagnosed with brain cancer 2 years back and since then, the whole family has been going through hardship for her treatment. She said, "We were scared when the doctors have told us about her health condition. We were suggested by the doctors that Sakeena should undergo radiotherapy to save her. We have received funds from the Telangana Government and the whole amount got exhausted in her radiotherapy and now we're are back to square one in terms of finance for her treatment, after spending money on all the medical requirements."

Bilkes Begum said, "Looking at the family condition, Syed came forward to help. That is when my son decided to help us out, he said that he would be selling the bird food along with me and had set a separate bench for selling bird food on roads." She said that the income that they both earn by selling bird food is just enough to look after her medicines and diagnosis expenditure including MRI, X-ray, and blood tests. She appealed to people to come forward and help them in saving her daughter.

Syed Lateef, the father of Aziz paints houses for his living. The parents of Sakeena Begum along with his brother Syed Aziz requested people to help them in saving her life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021