Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Mukaida wins women's freestyle bantamweight gold medal

Japan's Mayu Mukaida won gold in the women's freestyle bantamweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

China's Pang Qianyu took silver while Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and Mongolia's Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa claimed the bronze medals.

