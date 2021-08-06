Soccer-PSG's Pochettino: Messi is an option being evaluated by PSG
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is an "option" that is being evaluated by French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Friday.
