State-owned CESL issues tender for procurement of 1 lakh e-three-wheelers

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)- an entity under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has issued a tender for the procurement of 100,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W) today. This is the one-of-its-kind tender issued by any government entity ever. A request for proposals has been issued inviting original equipment manufacturers(OEMs) to provide proposals for E3W under different use-cases – including, municipal solid waste collection, freight loaders, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos. This initiative of deploying E3Ws for refrigerated cold storage and vaccine drives will, in turn, make India's COVID recovery green and eco-friendly.

CESL will lease these vehicles to entities that wish to avail themselves of such leasing services. CESL will also make these E3Ws available through its digital platform for resale to any entity interested in outright purchase.

Government of India has entrusted EESL with the successful implementation of the remodelled FAME II policy. This tender is another step towards achieving the policy targets. All E3Ws must be in compliance with FAME-II policy requirements. The scope of work for the OEM(s) includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, inspection, supply, transportation, complete system warranty & transit insurance, delivery to the end-consumer and providing after-sales support.

The tender has been issued to cater to the demand that CESL has aggregated from various partners and states across India. This tender also includes demand from cities that wish to change their garbage fleet from fossil fuels to electric. Through this procurement, CESL aims to achieve cost reduction, standardize the demand for E3Ws and maintain high-quality products through quality assurance and quality control procedures of CESL.

