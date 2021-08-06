Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo wins gold medal in women's 400 metres

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:09 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo wins gold medal in women's 400 metres
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the gold medal in the women's 400 metres on Friday.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won silver and Allyson Felix of the United States took bronze.

