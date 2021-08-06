Olympics-Karate-Serbia's Prekovic wins gold medal in women's -61kg kumite
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:15 IST
Serbia's Jovana Prekovic defeated China's Yin Xiaoyan to win the gold medal in the women's karate "kumite" -61kg category on Friday.
Egypt's Giana Lotfy and Turkey's Merve Coban won the bronze medals.
