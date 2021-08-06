Left Menu

JSW Energy (Barmer) shareholders approve bonus issue worth Rs 1,265 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JSWEnergy)
JSW Energy said that shareholders of its subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd have approved issuance of 126.57 crore bonus shares worth Rs 1,265.77 crore in an extra-ordinary general meeting held on Thursday.

''The members of JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company, at their extraordinary general meeting held on 5th August, 2021 have approved a bonus issue of 126,57,70,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 12,65,77,00,000,'' a BSE filing said.

It stated that bonus shares would be issued in the ratio of 11 equity shares for every 15 equity shares held by shareholders.

The shareholding before the bonus issue is 72,60,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 1,726,05,00,000.

The shareholding post bonus issue will be 299,18,20,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 29,91,82,00,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

