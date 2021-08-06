Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon wins women's 1500 metres gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:28 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipyegon wins women's 1500 metres gold
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the women's 1,500 metres gold at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Laura Muir of Britain won silver and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands grabbed bronze.

