Slovenia's Garnbret wins women's climbing gold
Slovenia's Janja Garnbret won the women's Olympic climbing gold on Friday in the finale to the sport's debut in the Tokyo Games.
Japanese climbers Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi won silver and bronze respectively.
