Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica win women's 4x100 metres relay gold at Tokyo Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Jamaica won the women's 4x100m relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
The United States took silver, with Britain winning bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamaica
- The United States
- Tokyo Olympics
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce says pre-race light show was long
WRAPUP 5-Olympics-Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing
Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce fastest in women's 100m semis
Olympics-Athletics-Brilliant Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in 100m
Indian boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) enters quarterfinals of Olympic Games, defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1.