Sasikumar murder case in Tamil Nadu: NIA files charge-sheet against key conspirator

The National Investigation Agency (ANI) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Chennai against the key conspirator accused in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnai (Front) leader C Sasikumar who was killed in Coimbatore in the year 2016.

ANI | Chennai, (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The agency filed the charge sheet against Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 before the NIA Special Court in Chennai's Poonamallee. The case is related to the murder of Sasikumar who was chased and hacked to death in Coimbatore on September 22, 2016. He died while undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police said that Sasikumar was killed on September 22, 2016 when he was returning home on his scooter when a gang chased him on motorcycles and attacked him. The case was originally registered on September 23, 2016 at Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore. The NIA had earlier filed two charge sheets against four accused persons in this case.

According to NIA, further investigation had revealed that Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan was driving the motorcycle on which assailant, Subair was sitting pillion while attacking Sasikumar. All the five accused persons in the case, belonging to Popular Front of India (PFI) Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque in the city to take revenge against Sasikumar, who had led protests for removing an SDPI flag post in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

After executing the killing, the accused had fled India in November 2016 to evade arrest. Based on credible information on February 9 this year, the accused Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan was arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi on his arrival from Oman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

