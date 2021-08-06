TN to focus on organic farming, regulate groundwater usage: CM

The Tamil Nadu government will focus attention on encouraging organic farming in a big way and also engage in pro-farmer initiatives so as to make farming remunerative in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

In the process, the government would reinvigorate Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmers Markets), renovate village markets and take steps to regulate the groundwater usage, he said.

Stalin was inaugurating the virtual international consultation: ''Ensuring Food andNutrition Security in the Context of Climate Change and the COVID-19Pandemic,'' held under the aegis of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here.

''Agriculture is the body and soul of the country and needs special attention,'' Stalin said.

His government is committed to making Tamil Nadu self-sufficient in foodgrains production and in enhancing the acreage under cultivation.

''Apart from encouraging organic farming, steps will be taken to reinvigorate Uzhavar Shandais, renovate village markets and to regulate groundwater usage,'' the Chief Minister said.

''A situation wherein farmers regard agriculture as remunerative will be created.Latest technological innovations would also be employed to enhance productivity,'' Stalin said and added that a first separate budget for agriculture will be presented in the Assembly on August 14.

The Chief minister called upon environmental scientists to come up with innovative suggestions to resolve the climate crisis in the State.

''Climate change is a life-threatening issue.Its impact is increasing day-by-day as there is a rise in incidents of heat-waves, drought, and floods.Scientists should come up with innovative solutions to tackle it and this will be open heartedly accepted,'' the Chief Minister said.

In his keynote address, Prof M S Swaminathan, emphasised the use of science and technology in agriculture and expressed his gratitude to one of the first leader of Tamil Nadu who initiated science-based agriculture.

''I recall with gratitude that our great leader Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who felt science and technology are building blocks for modern agriculture and initiated very early, which strengthened the States agriculture institutions and farmers community,'' Swaminathan said.

Also, he emphasised the need for technical as well as assured and remunerative market support for rural women, tribals and farmers.

Earlier, Dr Madhura Swaminathan, Chairperson, MSSRF, said experts from about 13 countries are participating in the conference.

Policy recommendations emerging at the conference will be shared with state and central governments.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation, lauded the Chief Minister for launching a programme Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam where the State Government is taking health services to the doorsteps of the people.

''This is in the direction of universal health care,'' she said.

Dr Murali Kallur, executive director, MSSRF, presented the annual report of the foundation.

N Ram, Chairman of the Hindu Group, MSSRFs trustees V Namasivayam, Dr Kezevino Aram, S Mahalingam, Mariam Ram, and Dr Nitya Rao, also spoke.

