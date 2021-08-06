Left Menu

Over Rs 6 crore earmarked in HP budget to put out forest fires: Minister

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:19 IST
Over Rs 6 crore earmarked in HP budget to put out forest fires: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has made a provision of more than Rs 6 crore in the budget in the current financial year to put out forest fires in the state, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said on Friday.

Replying to Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the forest minister informed the state assembly during question hour that a provision of Rs 6.36 crore was made under several schemes in the budget to extinguish forest fires.

Pathania said forest fires generally occur in the areas falling under 26 forest divisions of the state. A vehicle equipped with a motor pump, pipe and water tank has been provided to each of these divisions, he added.

These alternate fire tenders put out fires in the forest areas near the road, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021