Gas leak from ONGC pipeline triggers panic in South Tripura
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:37 IST
Gas leak from a pipeline of the state-run ONGC at Dhananjoynagar in South Tripura district triggered panic on Friday, officials said.
Locals saw in the morning that gas was gushing out of the pipeline.
They immediately informed the Fire Services and local authorities.
A team of technical experts from ONGC was rushed to the spot and the leakage was plugged, bringing the situation under control, officials said.
Belonia Sub-divisional Magistrate Manik Lal Das, who visited the site, said the situation in the area is normal.
