Karnataka to re-open schools for Classes 9-12 from August 23 in phased way

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

Addressing media here, Bommai said, "Education AND health experts discussed the reopening of schools. We have also discussed other states' status. We have decided to re-open in two phases, schools for standard 9-12 will start from August 23, classes will be held in alternate batches (2 batches in one week, 3 days each)." "The decision about reopening of classes up to standard 8 will be taken in the last week of August after looking at all aspects of third-wave. All this is what the experts suggested. The Covid-19 task force will be formed soon," CM Bommai added. He also informed that it is also decided to impose a weekend curfew in border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra and instead of 10 pm night curfew it was decided to execute night curfew from 9.00 pm.

"Today we had a meeting with experts Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Manjunath, Dr Ravi, Dr Sudarshan, Health Department and Education dept over COVID management. We discussed the present situation, positivity rate, and Centre's guidelines. After all discussions, we have taken some decisions," said Bommai. "Night curfew and weekend curfew will continue in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. Night curfew (throughout the state) from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed. We have given directions to the Police department to strictly monitor it," he added. (ANI)

