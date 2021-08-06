Left Menu

Karnataka to re-open schools for Classes 9-12 from August 23 in phased way

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:43 IST
Karnataka to re-open schools for Classes 9-12 from August 23 in phased way
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

Addressing media here, Bommai said, "Education AND health experts discussed the reopening of schools. We have also discussed other states' status. We have decided to re-open in two phases, schools for standard 9-12 will start from August 23, classes will be held in alternate batches (2 batches in one week, 3 days each)." "The decision about reopening of classes up to standard 8 will be taken in the last week of August after looking at all aspects of third-wave. All this is what the experts suggested. The Covid-19 task force will be formed soon," CM Bommai added. He also informed that it is also decided to impose a weekend curfew in border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra and instead of 10 pm night curfew it was decided to execute night curfew from 9.00 pm.

"Today we had a meeting with experts Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Manjunath, Dr Ravi, Dr Sudarshan, Health Department and Education dept over COVID management. We discussed the present situation, positivity rate, and Centre's guidelines. After all discussions, we have taken some decisions," said Bommai. "Night curfew and weekend curfew will continue in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. Night curfew (throughout the state) from 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed. We have given directions to the Police department to strictly monitor it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021