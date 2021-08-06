Approach of Govt 'Zero Tolerance to Corruption and Black Money': Rijiju

Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju today said that the approach of the Indian Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is of Zero Tolerance to Corruption and Black Money and the country has a sound legal framework backed by a strong institutional mechanism to deal with corruption.

Addressing the 8th Justice Ministers Meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Shri Rijiju highlighted the initiatives taken by the Indian Government for providing affordable and easy access to justice for all.

The Minister apprised the gathering of the slew of legislative and executive measures taken by India to be largely UNCAC (UN Convention against Corruption) compliant and underscored the high priority, the Government has given to resolving disputes through alternate dispute resolution; framing business facilitating laws and rules, including Commercial Courts Act and Arbitration Laws with a view to make India a preferred destination for investment and business.

Shri Rijiju mentioned the role of actions taken by India under the Disaster Management Act for effective management and containing the spread of COVID-19 and to lay down a substantive guideline to ensure appropriate COVID protocol and medical facilities.

The Law Minister also highlighted various facets of provisioning free legal aid to marginalized sections of society. In this regard, he also informed launching of E-Lok Adalat, an effective tool to settle disputes, combining technology and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism which offer a faster, transparent and accessible option to the citizens of the country.

As part of the activities of the Justice Ministers' Forum, Shri Rijiju urged the SCO Member States to promote the exchange of ideas, best practices and experiences in identified areas through this prestigious podium. He also stressed widening the horizon of activities being undertaken in the SCO Forum.

Earlier, on the 4th and 5th of August, 2021 the Experts Working Group of SCO Member States discussed the importance of providing free legal aid to the citizens as also cooperation in all spheres including legal initiatives, given the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Shri Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, was part of the consultations from the Indian side.

The Ministers of (Law and) Justice and senior officials/experts from the Ministries of Law & Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the three days' deliberations which concluded today. The next meeting shall be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. A Joint Statement following the Results of the Eighth Session of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO Member States was also adopted.

