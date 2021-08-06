PFC increased global medium-term note programme to USD 8 bn

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has increased its global medium-term note programme from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion. Under an offering circular, PFC has updated its existing global medium-term note programme from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion, a BSE filing stated. The company also explained that the offering circular does not constitute an offering of securities either in India or in US or any other jurisdiction.

