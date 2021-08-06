Kovalam Handloom Village to feature at National Handloom Day

Kovalam Handloom Village will be featured at an event to celebrate the 7th National Handloom Day on August 7. The function that is scheduled at 11 am via video conferencing will be directed by Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal as Chief Guest and Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh as Guest of Honour. Secretary Textiles, UP Singh will also be present in the event to be held at Ashok Hotel in New Delhi.

Showcasing of the Kovalam Handloom village developed at the Kerala Arts and Crafts village, at Vellar, which is a joint initiative of the Central Government and Government of Kerala will be held as part of the Handloom Day celebrations. "Considering the pandemic situation, it has been decided to limit the number of participating weavers to the bare minimum of around six only. V.R. Krishna Teja, IAS, Director of Tourism Govt. of Kerala, K.S. Pradeep Kumar, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Kerala will also be participating in the function," a release said.

Kovalam Handloom Village has been set up in collaboration with the Kozhikode Uralungal Labor Co-operative Society (ULCS) through a memorandum of understanding between the Union Ministry of Textiles and the State Government. It is part of the 8.6 acres Kovalam Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) located in Vellore, 2 km from Kovalam Beach on the National Highway.

The village is equipped with a handloom pavilion, looms, equipment, ancillary establishments, winding, warping, scouring, sizing equipment, computer-aided design system, pegging and punching card machines with natural dyes laboratory. About 50 weavers can manufacture, sell and display various handloom weaves of Kerala. Visitors will be provided with services including accommodation and transportation. (ANI)

