Left Menu

Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Court takes cognizance of chargesheet against Sushil Kumar, others

A Delhi court on Friday took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and others in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:24 IST
Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Court takes cognizance of chargesheet against Sushil Kumar, others
Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and others in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satbir Singh Lamba issued a production warrant against the arrested accused and listed the matter for hearing on August 20 for further hearing.

Delhi Police on Monday submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case before Rohini Court. The charge-sheet mentioned the names of 13 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them who died during treatment.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital. A non-bailable warrant was then issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in a span of 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, Delhi Police had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021