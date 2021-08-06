Left Menu

Agri varsities must help geo-tag farm produce: Maha Guv

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:03 IST
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Every district has a specialty in crops, fruits and vegetables and farmers will gain if agriculture universities can take steps to geo-tag such produce, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Friday.

Speaking at Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University in Parbhani, some 236 kilometres from here, Koshyari also said effective usage of water will help the sector, adding that emphasis must be on completing pending irrigation projects.

''Every district has some or the other peculiarity in terms of crops, fruits and vegetables, Agriculture universities must take steps to geo-tag such produce. It will help farmers get good returns,'' he said.

During his visit to the district, he reviewed the COVID-19 situation, including preparations to tackle a possible third wave of the infections, as well as progress of the vaccination drive, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

