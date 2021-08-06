Left Menu

R K Vishnoi assumes charge as THDCIL CMD

Prior to this, Sh. Vishnoi was discharging the responsibilities of Director Technical with effect from w.e.f 01.09.2019 in THDCIL, the company said in a statement.After taking charge, Vishnoi held a meeting with Key Management Personnel KMP and heads of the projectsdepartments wherein he said the companys focus will be on boosting in-house innovative interventions in operational as well as under-construction projects.Vishnoi, a graduate in civil engineering from BITS Pilani, has more than 34 years of experience in the design, engineering, and construction of hydro project structures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@THDCIL_MOP)
State-owned THDCIL on Friday said R K Vishnoi has taken over as the Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect.

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) is a joint venture between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh government.

''R K Vishnoi assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited on Friday. Prior to this, Sh. Vishnoi was discharging the responsibilities of Director (Technical) with effect from (w.e.f) 01.09.2019 in THDCIL,'' the company said in a statement.

After taking charge, Vishnoi held a meeting with Key Management Personnel (KMP) and heads of the projects/departments wherein he said the company's focus will be on boosting in-house innovative interventions in operational as well as under-construction projects.

Vishnoi, a graduate in civil engineering from BITS Pilani, has more than 34 years of experience in the design, engineering, and construction of hydro project structures. He joined THDCIL in 1989 at the level of engineer and worked in different capacities and rose to the level of general manager in 2013 and thereafter was elevated as executive director in 2016.

He is currently representing India in the International Commission on Large Dams for the Technical Committee on Seismic Safety of Dams, the statement said.

